To the editor:
Who knew that my neighbors on each side of me would proudly fly a Callis flag. They proudly fly the Confederate battle flag. You can refer to it as a Confederate flag but not THE Confederate flag. The battle flag used by General Lee at Appomattox is officially referred to as the Callis flag.
The battle flag for General Lee when he surrendered at Appomattox was carried and taken home by Sargent Walter Scott Callis (no known direct relation to me.) You can Google "Callis Flag" on Images to see the flag for yourself.
Rather than surrender the flag, Callis took it home and wrapped his seven children in it when they where born. What an incredible feat today to see a Northerner proudly flying the flag of treason thinking it defends their rights. My neighbors should look to the statues put up right after the Civil war of young men in Brownfield, Maine, who lost their lives.
My father was from Tennessee and named Ewell after the first general to surrender at Appomattox. My stepmother claims he was named after the statue that dominated his home town. It depicted a losing general that was honored generations after his defeat.
I first became interested in Appomattox when William Marvel, a noted Civil War historian from South Conway, discovered that a Frankenstein painting that was hanging at the Notchland Inn in Bartlett depicted the scene of surrender at Appomattox. Who knew? Bill was the only person that could have made the connection.
The painting was part of my collection of George and Godfrey Frankenstein's paintings. George Frankenstein would also visit Crawford Notch but it is Godfrey, his brother, for whom Frankenstein Cliff is named. I donated the Frankenstein painting of the surrender site and it now hangs near the battlefield at Appomattox where Joshua Chamberlain, who became famous for his heroics at Gettysburg and later became governor of Maine, oversaw the surrender ceremony.
I think it is time for the Trump followers to stop flying the Confederate battle flag for Callis sakes.
Michael Callis
Conway
(with photo of flag)
