To the editor:
In reading the letter by Norman Cloutier about his good works for seniors I would add his good works for me over 20 years ago.
Norman started a natural food empire with his wife Wendy with hard work with little money to start.
Norman helped me out of a hole by giving me steady stone work and was kind and generous to me more than I deserved.
We would take our trucks to the back of Coleman’s and fill our trucks with rocks and sometimes his two sons would also help.
He paid me by the foot and did not consider his work as a deduction. We did this over a summer for walls for his former home in Jackson. He has a strong work ethic and is inspiring.
The subject of Norman’s letter was Bill Marvel’s column, which was critical of solicitation of donations by non-profits. I met Bill at a contra dance when I played fiddle and Bill enjoyed dancing.
I also did stone work for Bill and he is a good friend. His Civil War research occupies over a dozen books and he is considered an authority. He also has a strong work ethic and is inspiring.
Unfortunately, his editorials are sensational and it is all I can do from writing a letter of protest myself.
Norman would do nothing to take advantage of anybody, and I hope my friend Bill takes his criticism to heart.
Also many thanks to the linemen working hard to get services back up.
Michael Callis
Conway and Eaton
(0) comments
