Perhaps someone can help me out with this. I am having trouble understanding the logic in issuing passports for vaccines that neither stop the carrying nor spreading of a virus. It doesn’t make sense to me.
Another thing I am having trouble understanding is why so many people are willing to surrender liberty and rights to the mandates that our political leaders are pushing on us in the name of a public health emergency.
Are forces within our country and beyond our borders promoting a level of hysteria that makes people want to give up their liberty for safety? As I think about this, a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin comes to mind: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Regarding mandates, for politicians to be assuming authority that they’ve never been granted is blatant tyranny regardless of the reason and, as I understand it a violation of the United States Constitution. As such, why are we allowing it to happen? Have we become so taken in by bureaucracy and the lies of politicians that we gladly give away our liberty to the type of authoritarianism that so many Americans in the past died defending against? Think about that!
Politicians who impose mandates with no constitutional right to do so are tyrants and, those who support them are aiding and abetting a tyranny that, if unchecked, I believer will destroy America. Please help me to understand how relinquishing liberty to tyrants bodes well for our future and for the future of our country.
