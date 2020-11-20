To the editor:
We need citizens to engage with serious public policy challenges. However, only if they approach issues as adults, not as children. We need reason, not emotion. Civil disagreements, not demonization. We need citizens willing to do their homework, and to let reality shape their policy preferences, rather than allowing their view of reality to be determined by their predispositions or party loyalty.
Citizen involvement should help those we hire to administer government reach rational, cost-effective approaches. More and more, though, our most passionate voices — Democrat, Republican and undeclared — are those least given to rational discourse, and the most prone to childish emotionalism. Their passion inflames, rather than informs, poisoning the forum and blocking constructive action.
Correspondent Susan Raymond’s Nov. 18 letter exemplifies the uselessness of puerile outbursts. She writes: “Sununu just does not care how many die” for want of what she deems essential: COVID contact tracers. Calls for demonstrations of “caring,” however meaningless or counterproductive, is now the default recourse of people unwilling or unable to take on the work and self-discipline adult reasoning requires.
There are always plenty of politicians willing to feed this infantile clamor for emotional succor, but this isn’t how to get rational, cost-effective policy. We need dispassionate reasoning, not empty, therapeutic gestures.
It’s possible Sununu’s a sociopath, which he would be if he’s truly indifferent to the deaths of his fellow citizens. It’s possible he cackles with glee every time the death toll mounts. It’s also possible, and probably more likely, that he believes contact tracing isn’t a cost-effective response to the epidemic.
It’s possible Sununu’s wrong. Ms. Raymond would be performing a public service if she has data demonstrating that more contact tracers would be an effective check on the disease. If she’s interested in bringing adult thinking to the table, she could start by reviewing the Nov. 15 Wall Street Journal report that authorities in Germany, Austria, Spain, France and Italy are finding contact tracing almost useless in determining where coronavirus victims became infected, and therefore in checking the disease’s advance.
Perhaps these countries aren’t hiring enough contact tracers. Or perhaps in many countries the forms of social organization make contact tracing an exercise in futility, in which case Gov. Sununu’s refusal to support it may be the act of a responsible steward. I hope Ms. Raymond’s interested in finding the answers, however they cut; that’s being an adult, and a good citizen.
Maynard Thomson
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.