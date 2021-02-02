To the editor:
Could there be a more pointless exercise than the use of this paper’s valuable editorial page to carry insulting exchanges between adults debating whose side has the more destructive mobs?
A few hundred idiots and thugs occupy the Capitol and disrupt lawful proceedings, after a few hundred idiots and thugs occupy city centers across the country and disrupt lawful proceedings, and readers are supposed to believe that one set of idiots and thugs is better than the other, because one set supposedly has more cause for grievance than the other?
It’s precisely this kind of unfocused, mindless sniping that’s made rational policy-making increasingly impossible. Surely every sober adult realizes that the offense is the same, regardless of the alleged motivation: The offense is depriving others of their rights — their right to peaceful use of public resources, to hold their property securely, and to have the processes adopted according to law respected, even by those loathing the result those processes produced.
The only excuse that can justify mob action is a complete breakdown of the civil order — which mob action actually fosters. Absent that war of all against all — which we will have, if enough people embrace the “your mob’s bad, mine better” delusion — no one should get a pass for what amounts to an assault on every citizen’s rights, regardless of the alleged motive.
If you believe that some felon running down the street with a newly looted widescreen TV on his shoulder is driven by righteous indignation at the alleged mistreatment of minorities, or if you believe, absent credible evidence, that circumstances warrant forcefully impeding our election process, you’re too credulous, or blinded by ideology, to contribute usefully to any policy discussion. Mob violence is mob violence — end of discussion.
All that’s accomplished by inventing excuses for some is to guarantee that there will be more mobs, bent on securing by force that which lawful action hasn’t produced. Government’s first duty is securing the rights inuring in each of us. When it abides mob violence, regardless of the alleged justification, it fails in that duty, and loses the case for its continued existence.
There is no redeeming cause for the use or threat of violence to obtain that which may not be obtained through operation of law. None, and there must be one rule for all, and subjective motivations, real or pretextual, are irrelevant. Full stop.
Maynard Thomson
Freedom
