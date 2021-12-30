To the editor:
I’ll keep this short so that letter-writer Sid Jones can understand it. You are ignorant. You put words into political opponents’ mouths to justify violence. You accuse people of having “small minds” when they (correctly) accuse your compatriots of terrorism and sedition. You change the narrative to uphold your ignorance in this ever-changing world.
You are scared of change, but I can promise you it is coming. You cannot stop the world from changing around you, so you have to resort to becoming a domestic terrorist apologist.
You cannot be serious when our beloved New Hampshire voted Democrat every presidential election since George W. Bush. You are outnumbered. You are small. You are wrong. Your New Hampshire, the Live Free or Die state, is blue now and will continue being blue with or without you. It is an absolute joke that The Conway Daily Sun has published your letter. You are an absolute joke.
Max Porter
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.