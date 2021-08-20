To the editor:
The elements of a proper apology are simple. Be humble, own your mistake, say you are sorry without trying to justify your bad behavior.
Whatever you do, don’t blame your victims, don’t go on for eight paragraphs explaining how they made you angry and caused you to lose control, don’t bury your apology at the end of a lengthy indictment against those you wronged.
Also, explain how you are going to remedy the situation. A real remedy, not a quip about sitting on your hands as if it’s your hands that are responsible for the misdeed, rather than you. Do something meaningful such as resigning your committee position and committing to learning impulse control.
As citizens, Republicans and current and former elected office holders, the undersigned are shocked, mortified and outraged by Mr. Steiner’s behavior before the Conway School Board.
Our elected representatives and volunteer boards spend a lot of time and make many sacrifices to serve our community. Agree or disagree with their decisions, voice your opinions — that’s your right and indeed your duty as a citizen — but do so politely, with appreciation for their service and respect for their office.
Nobody has ever won an argument, furthered a discussion, bridged an understanding or changed anyone’s point of view by raising a middle finger. To the contrary, Steiner’s behavior risks undermining all the efforts, good information and helpful contributions from all the concerned parents who came to the meeting. This should be about our children and what’s best for them, not about one person’s bad behavior.
Let’s get back to the business of doing good for our community, helping working families and looking out for our children.
Matthew Plache, Carroll County commissioner (R-Ossipee)
Frank McCarthy, former state representative, (R-North Conway)
Rep. Glenn Cordelli, state representative, (R-Tuftonboro)
