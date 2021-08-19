To the editor:
I am speaking for myself and in no way for Conway selectmen David Weathers, Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath or Steve Porter.
The Conway Board of Selectmen appoints individuals to serve on boards and commissions and it is the responsibility of all appointees to follow policies established by the board of selectmen. They serve the community and must be sensitive to the way their participation at meetings is viewed. It is never appropriate for an appointee to use personal slurs, swear words or an obscene hand gesture.
I speak for myself, and not the members of the board of selectmen, when I say that, if an appointee uses personal slurs, swear words, or an obscene hand gesture in a public meeting it must be addressed. This type of behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.
Mr. Steiner’s behavior at the SAU 9 board meeting on Monday, August 10, has been very much publicized through social media and The Conway Daily Sun. I have also received numerous personal calls from concerned citizens regarding his actions at the meeting. I speak as a resident of Conway and not a selectman, when I state that Mr. Steiner should be counseled by the chair of the Conway Board of Selectmen, Conway Planning Board chair, and the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) chair for his inappropriate behavior.
If Mr. Steiner’s inappropriate behavior continues, I would personally like to see him resign from the Conway Planning Board, Conway ZBA, and as a town of Conway’s representative to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.
Mary Carey Seavey
Conway
