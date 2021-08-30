To the editor:
Maybe an answer to all this "lack of hired help staff" for businesses is the STR situation.
For Conway alone, 500 two and three-bedroom homes are minus permanent residents. That's lots of kids missing from our empty schools. Some would be looking for jobs part time during school and full time in summer.
If half of the adults were looking for work here, that's 250 plus workers. Those figures are just for Conway, you add the surrounding towns STRs... you do the math. Hotels should be hotels and houses should be homes.
Mary Ann Shakir
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.