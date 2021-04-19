To the editor:
I am supportive of the current board of Conway selectmen. I think highly of each of them. Overall, they deserve high marks for their work. Yet, the bane of short-ter rentals falls squarely upon their laps. Had they, from the get-go, enforced the current laws that are on the books they could have made short work of the abuses many in town have had to endure. Sure, there would have been expensive lawsuits (there will be anyway), but the town would have prevailed.
The selectmen took an oath to enforce all the laws. They should not pick and choose which laws to enforce. They are duty bound to protect the residential neighborhoods from the abusive disruptions caused by “illegal” commercial enterprises upon the families who reside there.
Now that the people have spoken, I join with the majority of the people in this town and demand that the selectmen immediately issue “cease and desist” orders to all persons operating short-term-rental businesses in residentially zoned areas of Conway.
Selectmen, just do your jobs.
Mark Hounsell
Chataque (Conway)
