To the editor:
If the state deeds Pequawket Pond to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, the end result is it will become another Diana’s Baths fiasco and that particular Conway Village neighborhood will be negatively impacted as well.
I have a few questions.
1. How come the public never heard about any of this until after it had happened?
2. Who initiated the deal?
3. Were the selectmen even aware this arrangement was being made?
4. If not, why wasn’t the town and the Conway Board of Selectmen informed?
5. Did the development of the deal involve town staff?
6. Was the Audubon Society contacted? They would “preserve” rather than “conserve.”
I understand the state of New Hampshire pushed this through without ever consulting with the public or even the selectmen. Sources inform me that the selectmen were never made aware of it until after the fact.
My problem is that it appears to have been “done deal” before it got to the selectmen.
Smacks of a backroom deal completed without any public comments or involvement. The selectmen should be very concerned that the state is impacting our town without their oversight. The selectmen and the public have a right to know.
I have a problem with the public being told after the fact. I am afraid this will turn out bad.
This is a serious concern. Regardless if the selectmen agree with the deal or not, These sort of dealings should not be allowed in an open democratic society.
The paperwork has not been executed by the state, and the deal has not been consummated. There may be time to nix the deal and save the pond (and the neighborhood) from tourist encroachment. Perhaps the selectmen could intervene (if they want to)? If not, then perhaps our Executive Councilor or our representatives to the General Court might inquire?
Someone at the state level needs to push the “pause button” before this goes any further and get to the bottom of it. This is serious ... I am serious!
Mark Hounsell
Lifelong Conway Village resident
