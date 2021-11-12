To the editor:
The off-putting plan to make Northern Carroll County a part of the second New Hampshire Congressional district is a political "Sophie's Choice" by the state's Republican Party.
The GOP is sacrificing us to the altar of political expediency there by leaving us with no chance of having any real options in the elections of a representative to the United States Congress for the next decade.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.