To the editor:
The Ossipee Public Library is inviting Ossipee Library patrons to participate in a virtual summer reading program by going to the library website at ossipee.lib.nh.us and clicking on the link to READsquared. This virtual program has built-in incentive badges, games, and certificates. There are four age categories to choose from: pre-K, school age, teen, and adult. We welcome people of all ages to participate in this virtual program. Online registration is required.
In addition to the virtual summer reading program, the Ossipee Library will be offering a more traditional children’s summer reading program. Materials for the program will be gathered in an all-in-one children’s summer reading bag. This bag will contain a reading log, a certificate, a bookmark, a book, stickers, and some activities to be done at home. This program is for Ossipee Public Library patrons aged 3-18. Registration is required. Please call the library at (603) 539-6390 to register. Registration closes on July 2. The summer reading bags will then be assembled, and participants will be called to arrange a day and time for pickup.
At this time, the library is still closed to the public, but we are offering an outside pick-up service, drop off copy and fax services, and appointments with AARP for help filing the NH DP-8 forms for low and moderate income property tax relief. For more information, please call the Ossipee Public Library at (603) 539-6390.
Wishing everyone a summer of happy reading.
Maria Moulton
Ossipee Public Library
