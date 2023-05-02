I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support shown to me in my unsuccessful bid for reappointment to the Madison Conservation Commission.
I especially want to thank Donna and Michael Veilleux, who stood with me for four days collecting petition signatures at the transfer station. Both Emily Bass and Ralph Lutjen offered to step aside and give me their seats on the commission. The selectmen, however, would not allow them to do so.
Also, thanks to all the individual citizens who took petitions and went door to door collecting signatures; the people who wrote letters and emails to the selectmen, and the Village Store, Community Market and library which hosted petitions. I also want to recognize the many people who came to the selectmen’s meetings to speak on my behalf.
Finally, I want to thank all the 243 people who signed my petition for reappointment to the Madison Conservation Commission. It was an amazing effort for only a weeklong campaign. Unfortunately, the selectmen refused to acknowledge the petitions.
It has been my joy, passion and honor to serve on the Madison Conservation Commission for the last 22 years and be chairman since 2016. I am deeply touched by the support and kindness shown to me by the community. I’ll not forget everything you have done. Thank you, one and all.
