At an upcoming meeting in October the Lovell Board of Appeals will decide whether the Bridgton Investment Fund, LLC self-storage facility is a warehouse or not.
Lovell’s code enforcement officier has written a formal determination that a self-storage facility is not a warehouse. I understand the Board of Appeals will have to resolve this issue. I have never considered a self-storage facility to be a warehouse of any kind and also never considered a warehouse to be a self-storage facility.
My understanding of a self-storage facility is a single building or group of buildings where people rent or lease a unit to store their personal property. People rent or lease a unit place and remove their property when they want to.
A self-storage facility provides no service other than personal storage.
In addition, a warehouse is a large facility used by businesses to hold merchandise or commodities that are sold to others. Warehouses have people who handle the placement and discharge of these items. These facilities are a resting place for merchandise before shipment to stores, etc.
Having no law degree, my knowledge is minimal, but I have never seen a sign advertising for people to “store” their belongings in a “warehouse.”
These places are not one and the same and our code enforcement officer’s determination regarding this matter should be affirmed.
