To the editor:
Three letters responding to Tom McLaughlin’s column titled “What the Heck Is Systemic Racism?” accuse McLaughlin of denying that there has ever been systemic racism in the U.S.A.
Reading his column, I think he meant systemic racism today. In 1957, Eisenhower had to call in the 101th Airborne to protect black students who were enrolling in Little Rock High School in Arkansas because the governor would not allow the police to protect them. Do you think there’s racism today that requires military force? In 1958, a former Exalted Cyclops of the KKK was elected senator of West Virginia, where he served until his death in 2010. Could a former KKK get elected senator in any state today?
In the ’60s, the TV series “Star Trek” made headlines with the first interracial kiss. In 1972, a movie titled “The Man” was released starring James Earl Jones as a president pro tem who accidentally becomes the first black president. How dated that movie seems today.
I was a Realtor from 1979 to 2014 and sold homes in Boston suburbs. Early on, a few sellers would ask me not to show their homes to black people. I declined those listings telling them any Realtor who would do that would be breaking the law and putting them in jeopardy. After about 1982, that issue never came up again. I sold homes to blacks and Hispanics in Waltham, Watertown, Somerville, Medford, etc. I never had difficulty finding banks that would lend to blacks or Hispanics.
Is there racism today? Sure, in some minds. You can’t legislate thoughts. Is it systemic? No. Certainly not like it was 40-60 years ago. A black president is no longer a daring concept. Oprah Winfrey’s net worth is over $2 billion, and she neither married nor inherited it.
Louis King
Denmark, Maine
