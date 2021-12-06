To the editor:
A Christmas Poem.
The presence of Christmas is to me
Village Holiday sparkle that comes to thee.
The presence of Christmas is to me
Pine cloves on the Christmas tree.
The presence of Christmas is to me
A song in the key of merry be.
The presence of Christmas is to me
Friends sharing in Christmas activities.
The presence of Christmas is to me
The thought of the Bible on Christmas Eve.
The presence of Christmas is to me
A happy holiday memory.
The presence of Christmas is to me
The present of Christ and to believe in what Christmas is to me.
Amen and God Bless America.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
