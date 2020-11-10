To the editor:
In response to the article regarding charter schools on Nov. 6, Jason Gagnon states it costs the community less to educate charter school students.
He does not explain how it costs less. Of our $4,300 taxes to live in Tamworth on .45 acres, $3,000 is documented as local and state education. It is well over half the budget. Really the entire amount could be documented as local and state education but that is not the point.
Let’s do the math. As taxes are raised higher and higher less people chose to live in the community. Now, we have the accurate evaluation of less community. It is a polite way of telling parents with children do not live here, this community does not support education and families with children. Eventually, when families can not pay the very high tax bill they will move away which leaves the very rich to pay and spend the summer if they chose to. That is good news for me. I will live in a very rich community.
However I value family, community and traditional public education. My writing of this piece is the result of public school and university. Again I refer to a piece of popped corn. We cannot return the corn to its original state, but we can always grow more corn. Well, until we can not.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
