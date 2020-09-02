To the editor:
Mr. McLaughlin’s column last week stated that the BLM movement was anti-capitalism and inherently Marxist. I don’t think they are either. I think they just don’t want to get shot.
Every wave of immigrants to this country initially faced discrimination and then, eventually, became part of the melting pot we call the United States of America. Unless you are 100 percent Native American, you are an immigrant or descended from one. The slaves were brought here against their will 400 years ago. How many years before they reach full equality?
Lorinda O’Brien
Fryeburg
