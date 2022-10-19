My name is Lisa Scott, and I am privileged to serve Carroll County as register of deeds. The Registry of Deeds’ office records, protects and provides access to documents that prove title to your homes, businesses and ownership of all real estate in Carroll County. Successful operation of this office requires support and cooperation the Carroll County Commissioners and the Carroll County Delegation.
Terry McCarthy, chair of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, brings a level of professional expertise to the management of Carroll County that makes working with her and the current board of commissioners refreshing.
As your register of seeds, I work with the board of commissioners on a regular basis. Commissioner McCarthy is all about doing good work and having work done well. McCarthy is a natural manager. She understands and deals fairly with people, with financial concerns, and with complex operations. She is smart, experienced, and she listens. She manages fairly, respectfully and collaboratively, with the best interest of all citizens in mind, regardless of political affiliation. She not only makes good judgment calls and decisions, her behavior sets a good example which encourages collaboration throughout the County Complex.
McCarthy has supported the efforts of this register of deeds in restoration of the official land record, adoption of the new land records management system, enhanced cyber security and in all aspects of operations to protect and provide access to the county’s (your) official land record. I encourage all Carroll County citizens to vote for and re-elect Terry McCarthy County Commissioner.
