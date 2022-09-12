I read the articles from the Ossipee Alliance with increasing dismay. We purchased our lake cottage on Cassie Cove, near the Channel and Broad Bay in 2003. We have been following the gas station "issue" since Boyle's removed the original gas tanks and subsequently closed the convenience store.
We are life-long residents of New Jersey, coming to New Hampshire from mid-June through mid-October. About 15 years ago we had our empty oil tank removed from our front yard in N.J. Our house was built in 1933 and had converted to gas before we purchased it in 1978.
The cost to us was immense and the contaminated soil filled three 30 yard-dumpsters. The soil had to be taken to a special dump and EPA people came to test the soil in our yard before signing off on it. And. even now — 15 years later — we still have difficulty getting grass to grow over the spot where the tank was.
I continue to be disheartened over the handling of this issue concerning the possibility of contamination of the soil and drinking water. It seems very strange that there seems to be no inclination for transparency concerning the possible contamination after the soil was disrupted due to the Meena construction. I took a solitary kayak out on Ossipee yesterday. It was pure bliss. It makes me very sad to think what can happen to this beautiful lake and the surrounding properties if the gas station project is allowed to continue.
