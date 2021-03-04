To the editor:
Re: the Feb. 18 letter from George Clausen —boy! Aren’t we full of nasty! Calling people who don’t agree with your warped views demonic monsters, vile, ignorant, moronic and more only proves how off in La La Land most Trump supporters are.
So, you believe Donald Trump did a good job handling our pandemic crisis, that he was not responsible for the horrible attack on our Capitol (that accomplished nothing but murder and mayhem), that he cared for our country and Constitution (not just himself), that he was honest and forthright (what a laugh), that our country was better off after four years of his so-called leadership, that our nation’s standing in the world was better (it was much worse), I can only say you are entitled to your opinion, as am I.
Please stay in Wyoming and spout your nastiness out there, while caring people struggle to put our country back together, after four years of Trump’s disasters.
If you think Trump was in any way presidential, Heaven help you!
I could call you nasty names too, but I’ll leave the vitriol up to you! It seems you have the corner on nasty. For four years, I and millions more felt trapped in this Trump nightmare, but when he lost (and he DID), people took to the streets by the thousands celebrating, and finally felt free of him (though I believe he will give us misery for a long time to come.
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.