To the editor:
I knew from the very start when Donald Trump ran for president that his election would plunge our country into turmoil. Like most Americans, I thought there was no way we would elect this super-unqualified, me-first man. Boy, was I wrong!
Almost four years into this disaster, there has been nothing but dishonesty, blame-calling, cover-ups, environmental attacks, completely inept foreign policy, insulting of foreign leaders (who think he’s crazy), complete mishandling of the pandemic, ridicule of our free press (just to name a few of many).
He has a weird obsession with dictators, especially Vladimir Putin (who orders the murder of his protesters). Now Trump is silent to the fact that Russia is paying foreign fighters to murder our troops! How can this poor excuse for a leader not rise up in anger and do whatever is necessary to protect our troops? Our military should protest with one voice to condemn his abominable behavior. He can’t fire them all! (But he could get Barr to try.)
Where is the outrage from Republicans? I feel so sad that so many Americans still support this completely-wrong-for-our country tweeting fool. We need to vote this mistake out of office in November to start us on the road to sanity in our government. The survival of our country is at stake.
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
