Yes, Ossipee’s State House candidate Patricia Pustell is a clean water advocate.
Rep. Jonathan Smith from Ossipee wrote a letter to the editor recently asking that opinions of him be based on fact. The facts are Mr. Smith supports building a gas station on top of an Effingham gravel pit above the Ossipee Aquifer.
The Ossipee Aquifer supplies the underground drinking water from which many homes draw their well water in Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Madison, Effingham and Freedom. One spill or leak and thousands of our wells will be poisoned forever.
Smith brushes off the concern about our well water by claiming the gas station would be “state of the art.” State of the art? Isn’t that what they said about the Titanic before it was launched and later about Chernobyl and Three Mile Island before their nuclear meltdowns?
He disparagingly called the locally based Green Mountain Conservation Group a special interest group, adding indignantly that Pat Pustell, his State House election opponent, has deep ties to it.
He is right. Pat publicly declares those deep ties as a rightful badge of honor, and she actively participates in its mission to promote and advocate for clean water across the Ossipee watershed.
If you live in Ossipee and want a State House representative who publicly pledges she will fight to protect our clean water, then vote for Pat Pustell on November 8.
