Gov. Chris Sununu and the GOP N.H. State House incumbents are mass mailing fliers saying they are the clean water candidates. It’s really dirty water politics. They know they are vulnerable because they recently gave out-of-state waste companies a big boost by allowing them to continue to build garbage landfills as close as 200 feet to any of our New Hampshire and Carroll County lakes.
Here are the true clean water facts. The N.H. House and Senate passed new bi-partisan protections for our lakes that would have done away with the hazardous 200 foot rule.
Sununu, our dirty-water, dirty-politics governor, vetoed the bill, saying New Hampshire needed more landfill space. He never mentioned that half of the space will be used for fetid, toxic trash being hauled to these landfills day and night for decades from Massachusetts.
The majority of the State House voted to override his veto. Jeb Bradley’s GOP majority Senate sustained the veto and killed the law that could have protected our lakes. No wonder they are trying to cover up their actions with false advertising.
In Carroll County, the majority of our GOP state house representatives voted to sustain the dirty water veto. In other words, they voted against more protections for our lakes. On the other hand, every Democrat incumbent in Carroll County voted to protect our lakes and our clean water.
The Nov. 8 choice is simple, either get bamboozled by GOP dirty water politics or vote a straight ticket for clean water Democrats, who will fight to protect our pristine lakes, streams, rivers, ponds and aquifers.
