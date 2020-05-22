To the editor:
The morning peaks its first light onto baby crab apple blossoms. In the background, the pleasing concerto of mother birds readying for a day of nest building with no previous degree.
Finally, the maple buds stretch to their benevolent holy spirit from whence all life begins, mother sun.
Squirrels yawn, chipmunks stretch, another day for the divine in all nature to remind me of the prevailing law.
Not man’s contrived self-centered law, but natural law in the fragile womb of life that connects every living being by the invisible umbilical cord, the life force. Feed it well and be well. Let Heaven and nature sing. She is crying now.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
