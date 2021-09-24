To the editor:
To glorify Ford as a hero as his corporation was instrumental in helping Nazi Germany murder millions of Jews, is as ludicrous and insane as glorifying an event called "wingzilla" that hacked the wings off thousands of young birds for the orgy of mindless consumption that gives us zoonotic diseases. OMG, what an ignorant society this has become. Highest education costs and lowest outcomes, same as its so-called health care system with highest cost, worst outcomes.
Henry Ford was instrumental in fomenting anti-semistism, then using his power to profit in both the US and Germany as Ford Corporation profited big from government contracts in the US and Nazi Germany. Not hard to research how Henry Ford made a killing from the holocaust, just as the invention of charcoal makes a killing off grilling dead animals' bodies. Simply google Henry Ford and Nazi Germany.
America has the shortest memory and longest history of a violent culture. The charcoal is a mere symptom of normalized violence. Lauding Ford as some hero for inventing something used to eat animals off grills, known to cause cancer from the grilled flesh substance, heterocyclic amine, is as Orwellian as lauding a chicken wing eating contest that gave us every HN virus and probably the next killer virus in the poultry industry pipeline.
Everything is connected, like it or not. Ford and the holocaust, chickens and HN viruses. It's all in Charles Patterson's book, Eternal Treblinka, Our Treatment of Animals and the Holocaust. You can still read books.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.