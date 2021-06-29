To the editor:
Thank you Kristine, for your tenacity and standing up for the most vulnerable animals who are brutalized for no ethical reason. With Canadian Goose, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstom, Calvin Klein divesting in the ugly and violent fur trade, we can all breath easier that the animals suffering associated with this practice will no longer be tortured.
When it comes to exploiting, torturing and killing animals, the Free Staters, hunters, consumers of violent action towards other species speak with forked tongue.
Oh sure, let us be free to trap, kill, and without permission, consent, even necessity, cause unmitigated violence and suffering to those most defenseless who can't protect or even speak for themselves.
But dare anyone who cares about the animals speak or act (which is our moral obligation ) on their behalf, and look out for the predators' tentacles of those who want freedom for themselves.
I had a similar experience with the forked tongues of those who profess to love freedom but use it selectively. I posted a benign comment weeks back, on the Carroll County GOP Facebook page about the impossibility of being "free" while trapped in an inhumane, unhealthy and unsustainable economic matrix.
And while that same Facebook page lauds my right to freedom of speech, even declares how they may not agree but will defend, to the death, my right to express it, that very day, they blocked me — dangerously laughable but predictable.
Selective freedom as long as it doesn't contradict the shallowness of those who want for themselves what they never bestow on others.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
