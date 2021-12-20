To the editor:
Like Mr. Bergeron, the former town inspector, I, too, am speaking as a citizen. People are pulling their hair out because the proposed new TD Bank building is too “modern”?
You are talking about an intersection that has near it, a Burger King, a Chinese restaurant, a Walgreens and an L.L. Bean. I doubt very much that visitors will drive down the hill and comment one way or the other that the new TD Bank “fails miserably” and ruins the “New England” feel of our town. That ship sailed long ago in reference to that strip.
It is a road to get to the outlets, restaurants and bars. If you are concerned about the New England feel, tear down the yellow monstrosity Hilton and bring back Fandangles, or build some pickleball courts. And while you are at it please make Jonathan’s paint over the electric blue — that is so not “New Englandy.”
Larry Winefield
Conway
(0) comments
