At first, I thought Elizabeth Kelsea’s letter in Wednesday’s Daily Sun about the “raid” (actually a totally legal warrant and search and seizure) on Mar-a-Lago was so banal (lacking originality, freshness or novelty) that it didn’t merit a response.
Then I said what the ... I mean yeah, maybe it does merit a response, a teaching moment if you will. I’m no Rhodes Scholar. I had to look up the meaning of banal, and I also had to look up the meaning of musing (thoughts or comments on something you have been thinking about carefully and for a long time).
Wow, these are the best musings you could come up with? Seriously, where did you copy this drivel from? Musing No. 1: You say Attorney General Merrick Garland’s parents are domestic terrorists. Well, his mother and father are deceased. They were Jewish as is AG Garland. Does that translate to domestic terrorists in your mind? That is telling.
Musing No. 2: Biden dissatisfaction rate at 75 percent. Old news, man. In the last 60 days Dems have passed meaningful legislation to begin to undo the damage inflicted on all of us by the ex-president. You know, the one who may/should be indicted for violations of the Espionage Act (among other transgressions of law) for taking from the White House and hiding in a storage closet at Mar-a-Lago top secret documents including sensitive military information. Why would he steal government documents that he never looked at while he was in office? Not sure what the musing about aforementioned voters means.
Musing No. 3: Roads, highways, dust. You got me on that one. I have no clue what that musing means.
Musing No. 4: OK, now I get it. You get all your facts from FOX News. Say no more, please stop talking. But it’s not only you, Ms. Kelsea, it’s millions of others being sold lies propagated by the absolute worst people in our country in media and politics whose goal is to hold on to power and to fuel hatred — to take away a woman’s right to make her own health-care decisions, to dehumanize anyone not like them (mostly old, white men) and to essentially crush our democracy.
The irony is the purveyors of these lies don’t believe most of the BS they spew. They know Trump lost the election. They know he is a poison to the Republican Party and to our democracy. Think Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake and so many others totally unfit to hold elective office. Think about all of that when you vote.
