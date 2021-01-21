To the editor:
I am an independent/libertarian politically. I absolutely loved many of the things President Donald Trump got done for the American people, so I voted for him. I made a promise to myself if Trump won, I wasn't going to write the paper and rub people's face in it.
Tempting for sure, but the country is so divided, I figured i would take the high road and let people be. Seems the high road is just a one-way street however. Since Nov. 4, the usual mob of Trump haters continue to obsessively write in and do their best to divide and slander the almost 75 million Trump voters even though they just got everything they wanted all along, which was Trump out of office.
Obviously, the high road doesn't show up on a Democrats GPS. Why am I not surprised? I'm sure the nasty letters will just continue so they can keep up with the national narrative of humiliate, silence and cancel until we have all been deprogrammed.
That political revenge strategy is quite the healing and unifying measure needed for a divided country. I guess we can't heal until we all think alike. Good luck with that mission people or you can just take the Trump derangement syndrome vaccine and move on with your lives — people, please take the vaccine.
Larry Day
Conway
