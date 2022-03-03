To the editor:
While I understand that some folks in Conway are disappointed in the state Senate’s approval of SB 249, if SB 249 is enacted, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise.
I am concerned that Conway’s ban on STRs in residential zones may amount to a regulatory taking resulting in required compensation to non-owner occupied properties. While I am no expert on zoning, my understanding is that it is premised on a municipality’s police protection powers to promote the safety and health of its citizens.
For instance, if an Amazon warehouse was to be plopped down on a sidewalk-less residential street in Conway, it could have negative effects on the safety and health of the neighbors. With the coming and going of lots of big trucks, it might be hazardous for little Joey and little Susie who live next door to walk Fido, the family dog, down their side street. So, a proper exercise of a town’s police protective powers could be to ban the Amazon warehouse.
That does not appear to be akin to what we are looking at in banning STRs in Conway. While I have read about at least one loud party at a STR on well-heeled Birch Hill, I doubt that many medical professionals would be willing to opine that a random occasional loud party is likely to induce sleep deprivation to the point of negative health consequences. Furthermore, since Conway has now passed an anti-noise ordinance, that complaint about STRs appears to have been addressed.
If a town enacts a law or regulation that diminishes the value of a property but is not an exercise of its police protective powers, it can be seen as a regulatory taking that may entitle a property owner to compensation due to the reduced value of his/her property because of the taking.
Some folks appear to be hung up on the labels “commercial” and “residential” and seem to think that any property in a residential zone can not be used to generate income. That appears to be an erroneous belief. If that were true, no long-term rentals could occur in residential zones. Moreover, the Conway zoning provisions specifically recognize that certain businesses are allowed on properties in residential zones: see ”Home Industry.” Within a half mile or so of my house in a residential zone there appear to be at least close to 10 properties from which business income is generated.
If the courts find that the STR ban is not a legitimate exercise of police protective powers, then there appears to be more than a possibility that Conway may be on the line to compensate the owners of STRs for their loss of rental income and the diminished value of the properties.
Moreover, even for lowly taxpayers like myself who do not rent STRs and have no expectation of doing so in the future, the value of our residential properties are likely to be lower when we sell our properties if future owners do not have the option of STRs.
So Conway may be on the line not just for immediate compensation to the owners of STRs but also to all of us property owners who have homes in residential districts and acquired their properties prior to the ban on STRs. That could amount to a pretty penny to be paid by Conway. If SB 249 is enacted, it may save the town of Conway from itself.
L. Greer
North Conway
