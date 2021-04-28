To the editor:
Former GOP leader Frank McCarthy, in a column which appeared in a recent edition of the Daily Sun, shared a bunch of paragraphs which were chock full of inaccuracies and rather harmful misinformation.
Why does the Daily Sun think it's a good idea to give space to a former GOP leader if he uses that space to espouse sexism and xenophobia? As the chair of the county's Democratic Party, I can tell you that Dems are far from perfect. We get it wrong sometimes.
But Dems never seek to intentionally harm our neighbors. Dems never seek to deny our neighbor's civil rights. DEMs never go out of our way to try and have people believe something that is so obviously not based on science and truth. What Mr. McCarthy shared in his column are today's basic GOP talking points — and so many lifelong Republican voters feel embarrassed about what their party has become.
These are strange times, for sure. I hope the Sun will put an end to the practice of giving newspaper space to people who so clearly share harmful misinformation.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
