To the editor:
I was recently elected to the Conway Budget Committee through a write-in campaign. For those that don’t know me, I would love to have the opportunity to introduce myself to you.
I’m very excited to use my time and energy towards working for the people of this town. I live in Birch Hill with my husband and two young kids. I have a business background — having been a business owner for many years — and I have a finance background as well. More importantly, I have experience working with many different points of views, have an open mind and will work hard.
In advance of our first committee meeting on April 28, I have been reading the Town Annual Report, and speaking to fellow budget committee members to get up to speed. I have been trying to understand the issues and how to best be of service.
I know that Conway is a great place for many, as it has been for me and my family. I also know that this has been a difficult year for many. I understand decisions made have real implications on your lives. I will work hard for you and would love to hear your thoughts. If you have any questions or would like to discuss anything feel free to reach out to me at kit.hickey@gmail.com.
Kit Hickey
North Conway
