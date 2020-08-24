To the editor:
I just finished reading “Bugs We Love,” by Ann Bennett and would like to say that her information about the tomato hornworm is false.
The tomato hornworm caterpillar produces a five-spotted Hawkmoth (Manduca quinquemaculata) and not, as she states, a hummingbird clearwing (Hemaris thysbe).
Caterpillar hosts for the hawkmoth include potato, tobacco, tomato and other plants in the nightshade family (Solanaceae).
Caterpillar hosts for the hummingbird moth include honeysuckle (Lonicera), snowberry (Symphoricarpos), hawthorns (Crataegus), cherries and plums (Prunus) and European cranberry bush (Viburnum opulus).
These are two very different species, and although the caterpillars’ appearances are similar, the moths are not.
In a day and age when pollinators are becoming more and more challenged to survive, and the attempts to educate people on ways to help them rather than enlisting the detrimental effects of using poisons in their gardens on them is more and more important, it is sad when false information concerning them is being spread.
A little research into the subject would have gone a long way toward using correct information when reaching a large audience, rather than spreading false information about a relatively harmless caterpillar and moth, such as the clearwing hummingbird moth. Reading this article may make some people actually kill the helpful pollinators.
Don’t believe me?
Here are some links to check: butterfliesandmoths.org/species/Manduca-quinquemaculata and butterfliesandmoths.org/species/Hemaris-thysbe.
P.S: I am not an expert on any of this, but I know how to Google.
Kevin Talbot
Kingston
