To the editor:
It has been brought to my attention that as of April the town of Conway/North Conway has placed a ban on “short term rentals.” The reason I am writing to you is I have great concern on how this will affect my yearly visits to this beautiful and scenic area. As a former resident of North Conway I know the value of the tourism industry. I also know that the small businesses and restaurants that make the town so special, rely on tourism to stay afloat and survive.
My parents, Debra and Steve Gendall, were former owners of the Maple Leaf Motel. Unfortunately, my father was diagnosed with fatal liver cancer forcing them to sell the Maple Leaf Motel so they could move to Pennsylvania where I and my sister are living.
Since then my father passed away, and my family holds North Conway near and dear to our hearts. We have made an annual trip every year to spend family time in North Conway to honor my father’s love for the White Mountains. Using short-term rental agreements allows us the freedom to keep our family (which is still growing) all together under the same roof to remember how great this area truly is. I fear it will be financially impossible for us to be all together every year in North Conway if the short-term rentals are banned from the Conway/North Conway.
I do hope that you keep this in mind moving forward in any or all decision making when it involves the Conway/North Conway area short term rentals. Thank you for your time and I hope all is well in the White Mountains.
Kevin Gendall
Jonestown, Pa.
