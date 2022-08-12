After losing the last election and making a not-so gracious departure, dictator Joe Lentini has unceremoniously slithered his way back onto the school board with support from a few of the dictator’s groupies, including Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and the recently elected Barbara Lyons, despite major opposition to his appointment according to some board members and a tie vote with the board.
It is dumbfounding that these three groupies would circumvent the will of the voters by placing Lentini back on the board, without a majority vote and possibly in violation of N.H. statute, bylaws and erroneous vacancy notices.
However, for Mosca and Capozzoli, they won’t be facing the voters next April, announcing their intentions to not seek re-election. Now we have at least two rogue members of the board that will push their twisted political agenda against the will of the voters because there will be no repercussions for them. Cassie Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace did the right thing and voted against Joe being appointed.
Under Lentini’s previous tenure, the school’s statewide ranking was abysmal, his disdain for parents was outwardly visible, allowing and encouraging the disparagement of concerned parents, repeatedly checking his phone when parents were speaking, violating the civil rights of the public, demanding private medical information, instituting a draconian mask mandate for public attendees, and attempting to ram through a gagging policy that would keep members of the public from disparaging or saying anything that Lentini didn’t approve. He is only concerned about feeding his voracious hubris.
Mosca, Lyons and Capozzoli should be ashamed of themselves as it is evident that they are more concerned about the political balance of the board versus the needs of the students and their education.
