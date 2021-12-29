To the editor:
Christmas Stocking Project would like to thank all of the people who sponsored children this Christmas.
You helped 50 local children have a wonderful time opening their presents and receiving things they needed for winter. We would also like to thank “Santa” Jason and his helpers, Rotary Club and Angels and Elves.
Kathy Keisman
Pat Brunelle,
Betty Newton
Mellanie Smith
Linda Walker, coordinator
Conway
