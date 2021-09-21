To the editor:
I am thrilled to announce my very last letter to the editor.
A single statement is, thankfully and, at last, the revealed coupe d'etat perpetrating occupiers and true-to-life insurrectionists now occupying the United States of America's White House and government.
This administration has completely defined "gas lighting."
I propose this: This administration is forcing a law stating a currently living person's body needs protection. A currently living person from another country is important. A born and currently living person has "innate rights" never before recognized, in fact now needs the government to protect those rights as have never, ever been considered before.
Conversely, a person with Down's Syndrome is not among these currently living persons. A living person, on the day of his/her birth is not among those considered to be living, no matter what.
In fact, if your qualifications according to our current administration, allows you to be a living, voting, indoctrinationally bent, psychologically persuaded, blind and/or deaf person, then you, too, can be a resident under a bridge on our southern border with tens of thousands of your living compatriots for days/weeks.
Hmmm. I'm feeling like the English language does not contain nor own the words to describe this kind of never before seen hypocricy. Like the bleeping left we need a new languge.
When this faux administration can model a safe "coughing/sneezing" protocol, the same protocol I've implemented for the past 50 years, then they might be taking a step into the coherent.
In the meantime these people make me sick and furious. They will all be completely exposed as the chaff that they are.
The Lord our God, please be your gracious, compassionate self and immediately conclude your promise of separating the wheat from the chaff.
There simply is no other hope.
Kathy Finney
Albany
