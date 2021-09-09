To the editor:
Among the overload of events this faux president has forgotten is the terror inflicted on the United States of America on Sept. 11, 2001. In true original mocking, the Taliban used our emergency call system, 911, as a permanent impression on the whole of our country to unveil their never-to-change calling card.
I knew the moment their heinous, abominable attack was meant to change the true meaning of our emergency system call numbers.
Heretofore, there has never been a more complete, in depth moment-by-moment documentary available than on Hulu. National Geographic has compiled a never-before-seen method of fully understanding of that historic day, 9/11, called "One Day in America." I know this because I've watched every single piece of compilation ever produced since watching it live 20 years ago.
Perhaps while the abominable-Joe-man is having his regular and apparently necessary vacations from his imposter duties it would be beneficial for him to binge on this six-episode series. It may just jar his memory.
But, for those who don't remember, like the abominable-Joe-man who did not want his superior, Barack Hussein Obama, to hunt down and destroy Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11, this superb and entirely thorough series can help you. Even if you were not born by that date this event has not expired.
Speaking of expiring, now that Biden's armed the same terrorists who perpetrated the wholesale slaughter of Americans, he may need a nap. But, the country we are told he supposedly leads needs a leader. No nappers. No cowtowers. No filthy lucre — no mouthpiece who chokes out the words "we will hunt you down and make you pay."
What a fantastic fool, marionette mouthpiece, washed up white politician of ploy and placating.
A vomit-producing vermin.
Kathleen Finney
Albany
