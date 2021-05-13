To the editor:
Banning short-term rentals will result in an increase in property taxes to make up for the loss of tax revenue from them, the expense of defending lawsuits, and the enforcement costs, in addition to the loss of jobs.
STRs have operated in the Conway’s residential zones for years. So, too, it appears, have other businesses not permitted by the Conway zoning ordinances — an auto service/repair shop, a construction office/garage, among many others. These do not appear to be home offices or owner-occupied and have been operating in residentially zoned districts for years. Will these businesses be issued “notices” along with the STRs?
If the town is now going to enforce zoning ordinances against STRs, enforcement should be across the board. STRs should not be singled out. It seems unlawful to selectively pick and choose who an ordinance will be enforced on.
Conway is a popular tourist destination, and the financial well-being of our community is dependent upon tourism. Many tourists have already booked their STRs for the upcoming summer months and even into the winter months. Tourists want STRs. Responsibly managed STRs are not the problem.
The simple solution would have been to establish the STR rules and restrictions that were recently proposed and enforce them. This would have culled the herd as many are operating in violation of the rules and regulations that were proposed.
As it is, the town has ignored enforcement of current zoning, and precedent has been set. Therefore, existing STRs and other established businesses currently operating in a residential zone should be grandfathered in, with oversight.
Karen O’Connor
Glen
