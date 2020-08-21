To the editor:
I was born in California and am from out of state. I have loved the valley since my husband first introduced me to rock climbing at Cathedral Ledge and camping off the Bolles Trail many years ago.
Most people go somewhere romantic for their 10-year anniversary but we did the Presidential Traverse instead. We bought a home in Intervale because we wanted to spend more time in the valley that we love and make memories with our kids and family.
When we come up, we bring our own food from home, leaving food in the stores for our local friends. We have our Hike Safe passes and carry them proudly along with our 10 essential items when we hike the 4,000s, always respecting nature and its unpredictable weather. Being a small business owner myself, we support local businesses as much as possible.
When the virus hit in March, I remember a letter written by a Maryland man who asked people outside New Hampshire to respect the valley and stay home. We felt the negative out-of-state sentiment growing and respected it by staying in our state because that is what was right. We respected the honest fears of the locals towards out-of-staters bringing the virus into a state that has had fairly low numbers. The valley had to protect their own residents and respect what their medical system could handle.
With all of that said, as I read the numerous Sun articles about the disrespectful incidents and rescues, I find myself saddened by what out-of-staters are capable of in these unprecedented times. I recognize we are all living with a level of fear and uncertainty, but the one thing we out-of-staters can do is be respectful. Wear your mask, say thank you frequently, smile with your eyes whenever you can.
Please believe me when I say there are so many more of us who support you and respect the families who work hard and reside here year-round than those who don’t. So, come on, out-of-staters, let’s show our friends some courtesy by being kind and respectful and wear your mask correctly. Let’s show them we love and want to protect their families as much as we love and protect ours. We truly are all in this together.
Julie Dalbec
Intervale
Marlborough, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.