To the editor:
Another hot summer with no relief in sight from noisy STRs in Bartlett. Everywhere I go I hear complaints from Bartlett working women and men about inconsiderate STRs that have invaded our residential neighborhoods.
Late last winter, I researched and wrote a noise ordinance for the town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance. I consulted with code compliance officers in similar towns, with the Bartlett Planning Board, and with the Bartlett Police Chief. I met with the planning board several times, and each time I sought their advice, they raised the bar, and each time I rewrote the proposed draft.
My intent was to bring a noise ordinance before Town Meeting pursuant to RSA 675: 3, 4, 5 which requires a signed citizens' petition and at least one public hearing for input. But due to some confusion during COVID, I missed the deadline to submit the petition.
I went back to the planning board and asked them to adopt the ordinance and to bring it before Town Meeting. In doing so, they could change whatever they liked as it would be out of my hands.
The planning board choose not to do that, which killed the ordinance for this year. The main sticking point was the the timing of the enforcement. Chief Keaton wrote the hours of enforcement as Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Five of the seven member board wanted the timing of enforcement to be from dusk until dawn, a time period fairly hard to define.
Next spring, I along with many others, will again work to have a noise ordinance on the town warrant by virture of a citizens` petition.
Julia King
Glen
