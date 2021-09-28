To the editor:
Michael Keirns and Graham Selby should listen to Elizabeth Kelsea. Using the word facts to add emphasis to your letters does not give them verifiability. The word “fact” does not necessarily mean the assertion or statement is true or false. Although a fact is consistent with objective reality it must be reliable evidence to be verifiable. (Wikipedia)
To my knowledge Donald Trump after countless investigations and two impeachment remains “Not guilty” due to the absence of any evidence. Why would anyone believe CNN or any network’s opinions and analysis as a fact when their bias is clearly for all to hear and see. Your facts may be smart vocabulary and a real occurrence but to try and convince people it is true does not work.
If Michael Kerins thinks one makes informed decision based on the so-called “facts” coming from bias networks and information with no evidence he is quite misinformed. “The first duty of a man is to think for himself” — Josh Marti.
Mr. Graham Selby’s evaluation pointing to Donald Trump’s political position is a ridiculous comparison. In the political arena facts only matter when they come from honest reporters, networks, and politicians. I would suggest you and Mr. Keirns get a grip on reality and use your favorite word “facts” to admit just how poorly the Joe Biden administration has failed the American people.
Your continuing insults towards veterans and the men and women’s family’s that lost sons and daughters fighting for your freedom is unacceptable. As a Veteran your position on patriotic freedom fighters is repulsive.
Joseph Dorsett, Sr.
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.