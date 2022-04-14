Why is it that when you tell the truth it becomes an issue of wrongdoing by Washington and the news networks. “Putin cannot remain in power” is as apropos as it gets.
Washington and the news networks should be using their power to tell the truth instead of spinning the facts. They are telling the public Putin is losing the war. The millions of industrious families that build their life in Ukraine and are out on the street certainly do not think so. “The more society drifts from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it." — George Orwell.
Vladimir Putin will take over Ukraine it is just a matter of time. If he has the Russian people behind him his persistence and determination will not wavier. The only thing that is going to stop Putin is to do what sleepy Joe did and “tell the truth.”
The political storm Biden created makes us wonder. The news commentators and Washington elite are doing the same thing to Biden as they did to our previous president. It makes a good argument why the far left has been censoring and dismissing the conservative movement.
Fear is a negative motivator. Calling out Putin is not going to change his ideology. The more we sidestep his unlawful activity the more support he will get from countries that think as he does. All you must do is remember world history to know what the truth is.
