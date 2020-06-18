To the editor:
The coronavirus is the perfect tool for the deep state to get a grip on the United States. The redirect regarding everything from military might to our economy by Russia, North Korea, and China has been taken too lightly. They have been warning the U.S. as long as I can remember.
Longtime senior communist officer and American publisher Alexander Trachtenberg said it best. “We will not take the U.S. under labels of communism or socialism. We will take it under the labels of liberalism and progressivism.”
Time has proven what the communist leadership have been saying for years, the American people are gullible. The coronavirus is being used by local, state, and federal government leaders to install restrictions on the people. The mask issue is absolute proof we can be lead about by the nose. Some states are considering making it mandatory.
We are well-aware of the danger the virus inflicts, but to allow the government to violate our protection under the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and the Constitution is beyond comprehension.
Make no mistake about it: Our freedom and rights are being stripped away a piece at a time. I find it absolutely distasteful that intelligent people think putting a rag over their face is protection from a deadly virus. The stupidity is absolutely mind-boggling. What is even more disturbing is it was sold to the people so easy and has the potential of being permanent.
The liberal (socialist) and progressive (communist) no longer have to pretend they are Democrats or Republicans. Their strategy and tactics may be different but their goal is the same, to take over a society. This coronavirus, deliberate or not, will eventually.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
