To the editor:
On July 29, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed House Bill 250, which would have provided dental benefits to New Hampshire Medicaid recipients, stating that “he cannot support the bill at this time” because of the loss of $11 million from the general fund at a time of COVID-19 state revenue deficits would require having to cut $11 million in existing services.
This seems logical until you realize that the New Hampshire Medicaid program pays almost $10 million annually in emergency department visits for Medicaid patients with dental problems and that untreated dental problems lead to another $10 million in Medicaid expenditures for secondary complications of dental infections such as heart disease, gum disease, low birthweight pregnancies, and potentially life-threatening infections from poor dental hygiene. In other words, failure to provide preventive dental services in the highest risk groups ends up costing the state (and its taxpayers) more.
I hope in the future that the Governor will work with his health-care experts to make return on investment (ROI) calculations for his state entitlement programs so that he can make decisions that benefit both the most vulnerable among us and the hard-working taxpayers who will bear the burden of his uninformed decisions.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
