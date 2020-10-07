To the editor:
During last Tuesday night’s televised presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, I was embarrassed to be an American.
Without respect to anyone’s party affiliation or personal political beliefs, the “debate,” was hardly that. The issues about which this country needs answers, policy programs and substantive discussion were infrequently addressed. Instead, there were frequent personal attacks, sarcastic side remarks, name-calling, interruptions, and generally disrespectful body-language, facial smirking and other manners of behavior I would find unacceptable amongst a class of seventh or eighth graders having a current events discussion.
As a past Kennett High School social studies teacher, and, of late, a frequent facilitator of current events discussions at K.A. Brett Middle School as a substitute there, I set very basic discussion ground rules: “Act Respectful” and “Be Responsible.”
Seventh- and eighth-graders, ages 12-14, now easily comprehend these simple courtesies of public discourse. Had any of the seventh- or eight-graders in our classroom current events discussions behaved in the manner exhibited to our entire nation Tuesday night, I would have suspended discussion, demanded and enforced a 1-5 minute of silent time to contemplate appropriate behavior and how to better respectfully express opinions. Then, the class would have been assigned an essay to identify, address an issue, take a position and provide supporting factual evidence.
I, like the television analysts immediately following the debate, was awestruck and disheartened by what just occurred on national television. As one commentator remarked, “That was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen.”
Our country and our democracy deserve so much better. I will leave it to individuals to view and discern which individual on the stage at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio contributed most to that debacle of a non-debate.
If that is the level of serious political discourse and behavior we allow for in the United States, America is indeed in grave trouble.
John Skelton
Conway
