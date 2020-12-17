To the editor:
“Racism is America’s greatest challenge. Racism retards the unfoldment of the boundless potentialities of its victims, corrupts its perpetrators and blights human progress. Recognition of the oneness of mankind, implemented by appropriate legal measures, must be universally upheld if this problem is to be overcome.”
This quote comes from the National Spiritual Assembly of the United States. Racism has been and still is a social cancer throughout the world and here at home.
We can choose to eradicate this problem in our country by not teaching it to our children. Babies are not born prejudiced; prejudice is taught.
Ignoring the problem will not make it go away. Pretending it doesn’t affect us here in a predominantly white region of the country doesn’t make it go away. It takes personal recognition of our own values and it takes work to change them. No matter what we grew up with, please don’t teach our children to hate others.
Joe Keller
Brownfield, Maine
