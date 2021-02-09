To the editor:
My husband and I would like to praise those wonderful folk who stopped to help us get our car up the hill behind Kringle’s recently. Once we got the car going, we couldn’t stop to again thank them.
You are appreciated. There are still good people in this world. We will pay it forward.
Joan and Sandy Kurtz
Glen
